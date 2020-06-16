DC Everest’s Stefenhagen Field Getting Face Lift

Wausau -- (WAOW) The Evergreens are getting new grass.

Stefenhangen Field, used by DC Everest School District is having new artificial turf installed this starting this week.



The project was projected to start later in July, but due to the cancellation of the remainder of track & field season the district pushed up the project. Athletic Director James Sekel says the project is long over due. The district has been saving for the renovation for around three years and is glad to get it going.



DC Everest was one of the first football programs in the state to get a turf field, over fifteen years ago. That field had a lifespan of 8 years, so it was far past its expiration date.



Sekel explained that although this field is primarily used by football, there are so many more sports that will benefit from the face lift. Because many changes were made to the infrastructure of the field, portions of the track will be renovated as well. There will also be a newly installed electrical system in the track itself for the use of the team.



Sekel explained that the prior field had poor drainage around the 30-yard line. That problem has now been fixed. The field is expected to play better in the winter, through the rain and snow it will receive.



Although it will not look it, the field itself is equipped to be lined for multiple sports. It will show 100- yards lines every day, but when needed it can be marked for lacrosse or soccer through a unique system of temporary sewn hash marks maintenance will have at their disposal.

Sekel says one of the most important parts of the renovation is an innovative additional layer of padding underneath, that will greatly improve injury and concussion prevention.



Overall, Sekel says that each respective team and coaching staff is elated about the improvement, but none more than the football team.



"I cant wait for this project to be complete, and solidify DC Everest as the upper echelon of Wisconsin Football once again", high aspirations for the unknown 2021 season.



At face value, the field will be completed next week, with the tree decal projected to be installed on Thursday, but Sekel assures there are many more bells and whistles being added between now and August.





