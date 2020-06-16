Cole Caufield draws invite to 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point native and Badger forward Cole Caufield is one of four Badgers who will participate in the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase next month in Michigan.

The camp will help staff evaluate candidates for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship slated for the end of this year.

"We're thankful to everyone involved in all the planning that has happened to date and continues to take place," said Gavin Regan, vice president of USA Hockey and chair of the organization's International Council. "As hockey returns, we look forward to hosting our camp and we'll certainly do it safely."