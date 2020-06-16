Boulder Junction’s Musky Jamboree canceled

Boulder Junction, Wis. (WAOW) -- For 64 years, Musky has been celebrated in a festival that's treated like a holiday weekend in Boulder Junction. This year, the Musky Jamboree is canceled in relation to coronavirus.

"This year’s Musky Jamboree, like many stories told about this great fish, is the one that got away," a news release from the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce said. "With the safety of the community and our beloved visitors at the top of our minds and following the recommendations of our state and local health officials that large gatherings are not advisable due to the sustained close contact of attendees, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Musky Jamboree."

The chamber boards decision is unanimous, but not a decision that is taken lightly. According to the news release, the board recognizes the significant impact the cancellation to businesses, organizations and families.

The board considered other scenarios, but recognized that activities expected from the event won't satisfy restrictive guidelines.

In the days leading up to what would be the event, August 7-9, the Chamber will have interactive ways for the public to celebrate virtually. They will also be printing a limited amount of "2020 Musky Jamboree — The One that Got Way" t-shirts for sale. More information on the sale will be published to social media or Boulder Junction's website.

Currently, the 2021 event is scheduled as August 6-8.