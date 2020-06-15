Wisconsin LGBTQ+ leaders talk SCOTUS decision, key issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- LGBTQ+ leaders from across Wisconsin gathered in a Zoom call on Monday, hosted by Democratic Congressional Candidate Tricia Zunker.

"What a victory that came down from the Supreme Court," Zunker said at the beginning of the call, referring to the SCOTUS decision protecting queer and trans people from workplace discrimination.

One panelist pointed out, victory Tuesday morning does not overshadow a loss for LGBTQ+ folks last week.

Florence, a transgender woman living in Northeast Wisconsin said, "I was so happy when I saw that in the news but even with that happening, last week, protections against discrimination in healthcare were stripped from trans people like me."

A rally in response to that decision is planned for Saturday in Wausau, according to Jaxon Seeger of Wausau Trans Fam Alliance.

Still, some people of color in the LGBTQ+ community have said they feel unheard and underrepresented, even within the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Broderick Pearson is a gay black activist living in Milwaukee. He said, "The intersectionality among the black lives matter movement is extremely important."

We reached out to 7th Congressional District Representative Tom Tiffany and he did not respond.