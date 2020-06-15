Wausau Police Department restocks plush K-9 pups

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are plush versions of each Wausau K-9 officer.

That includes patrol dogs Max, Astor, Rio and Zanto. Therapy dogs Badge and Theo are also in the lineup.

Officer Shawn Fritsh said the sales support the K-9 teams over the course of the year.

It's a way the unit works to be self-sufficient.

"The less we can rely on taxpayer money to fund the K-9 program and we can self-fund that program through donations and through fundraising activities," explained Fritsch. "It's just a win-win for the community."

The police department sells the plushies for $15 each at their front desk.

Wausau PD has sold the plush-versions of their K-9 officers for several years now.