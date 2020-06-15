Virtual date decided for Alice in Dairyland Finals

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is providing details on Wiscsonsin's Alice in Dairyland Finals.

The event was postponed in March, but now DATCP has details on when, where and how to watch the selection of Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

A live question and answer session with the six finalists will be held on Friday, June 19 from 7-8:30 pm CST. The final event, which includes selection of the next Alice in Dairyland will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 7:30-9 pm CST. Both events will be live streamed on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook.

The current Alice in Dairyland is Abigail Martin of Rock County, and will stay on the position through June. The six finalists for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland are:

Rachel Gerbitz, Milton

Erica Helmer, Plymouth

Stephanie Hoff, Thorp

Kaitlin Konder, Glenwood City

Julia Nunes, Chippewa Falls

Grace Schoeder, Cashton

DATCP worked with the Walworth County Alice in Dairyland Committee to make adjustments to the 2020 finals.