Szmanda Dental Center in Wausau is back to work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Szmanda Dental Center in Wausau is back to working full time and seeing patients.

The owner tells News 9 that since Wisconsin has opened they have been following guidelines from the CDC and the Marathon County Health Department to get business back to normal.

At Szmanda they have implemented new safety measures with new personal protective equipment (PPE) and even added more members to their staff to make sure they're taking care of their employees and patients.

"There have been a lot of things implemented in the office and at all dental offices right now but it's not like we drew a line and stopped looking there are other things that we're doing adding UV light sterilization and technology is really continuing to advance and so if this were to happen again we will be ready and I think all dental offices are being proactive in that," said Paul Szmanda, President and CEO for Szmanda Dental Center.

Patient Care Coordinators have already begun contacting patients to reschedule appointments that were postponed because of COVID-19.

Paul also says if you are still hesitant about booking an appointment you can call ahead to walk through the process over the phone

