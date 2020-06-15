State parks reach full capacity in Wisconsin over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The DNR saw a few state parks in Wisconsin reach capacity closures for the first time this year over the weekend. However, you're encouraged to try out several other locations across the state.

With over 100 locations in the state park system for outdoor recreation opportunities, the DNR says parks are closed off at an average of 60-70% capacity to maintain social distancing. Thus can differ depending on the offered recreation amenities at a specific park, and the ability of people to social distance given the circumstances.

If you happen to arrive at a state park that is at its capacity, you have other options that are considered "hidden gems" or locations you may not be aware of.

“There’s so many little niches across the state that those big ones like Devil's Lake, the Southern Unit, Kohlar-Andrae over on Lake Michigan, or Willow River over by Minneapolis; all of those are our most popular properties but there’s lots of properties all around them that have great opportunities,” Wisconsin DNR Recreation Partnership Section Chief Missy VanLanduyt said.

You can search state parks and check on closures before heading out by clicking here.