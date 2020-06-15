Sheriff confirms pic of Conover man in KKK outfit as authentic

CONOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - An image that's been circulating on social media since Friday turned out to be true, according to Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath.

The picture in question, originally posted by Rachel Byington of Madison, shows a man in KKK regalia walking a black dog along the side of the road. Sheriff Fath confirmed the man in the picture was Charles M. Booth of Conover, who was walking his dog and waving at passing cars along County Highway K outside Conover on Friday.

Sheriff Fath said they received "at least three" calls from passers-by, some of whom claimed Booth was in the middle of the road. A deputy who stopped and talked to Booth determined that wasn't the case, and that the man wasn't presenting any traffic hazard.

"He wasn't causing a disturbance," said Sheriff Fath over the phone on Monday.

WAOW reached out to Booth but has not yet heard back.