SeniorSendoff: Tyler Fredrick, Marshfield and Morganne Shorey, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Tyler Fredrick of Marshfield and Morganne Shorey of D.C. Everest.

Tyler is a big outdoors guy, and especially loves to snowboard. In fact, he's attended a number of summer snowboarding camps in Oregon dating back to when he was just 11 years old.

He also enjoys fishing and wood working.

Morganne graduated with a 4.0 GPA, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

She's also the president of her school's Key Club.

Morganne is also a multi-sport athlete. She competed in pole vault for the track team, ran in cross country and danced for the school's dance team.

She plans to continue her education in the fall at UW-Eau Claire.

Congrats to both of you and best of luck in the future.