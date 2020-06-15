SeniorSendoff: Natalie Aue, Auburndale

Congratulations to Natalie Aue of Auburndale High School.

A three sport athlete, Natalie is a four year letter winner basketball and softball, and a two year letter winner in volleyball.

On the volleyball court, she was selected to the all=conference second team her senior year.

In basketball, she earned all-conference honorable mention honors her sophomore year, second team honors her junior year, and was a unanimous first team selection this past year.

On the diamond, she was selected to the all-conference second team last year, and helped the Apaches win their first conference title in nearly 30 years.

Away from sports, she's an excellent student, earning scholar athlete honors the past three years.

During that time, she's also been the president of her class and a member of the National Honor Society.

Natalie also has a passion for the arts, and has earned conference recognition for her work.

Natalie is headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall to major in art and journalism.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck in the future.