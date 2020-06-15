Semi truck driver barely escapes fire in Plover Kohl’s parking lot

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A semi truck started on fire in a Kohl's parking lot Monday. Officials say the driver just barely made it out.

It started around 4:30 PM.

Plover Fire Chief Mark Deaver said the semi cab was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived.

While the cab was left charred, no one was injured.

However, the driver was asleep in the truck when the fire had started.

"He did get woken up by the phone call of a friend and, as we have said, he should be thanking his friend for his life today," said Chief Deaver. "Very lucky."

No nearby vehicles or buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo courtesy: Gina Koston