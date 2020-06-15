RACC announces Buy Local Campaign

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) is announcing a new campaign urging people "to help support and revive local businesses."

"It’s been said that small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy and the spirit of your town. In Rhinelander, that is certainly true," a news release from RACC said. "Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, local businesses have been hit hard and are now navigating how to grow their business during these challenging times."

The eight week Buy Local campaign kicks off on Monday June 15 to highlight local business being key to economic recovery.

“I think that now more than ever our local and small businesses need the Chamber and are looking to us for leadership.” said Lauren Sackett, RACC Executive Director, in the release. “We feel that now is a great time to try to support them by starting this Buy Local initiative.”

Over the next eight weeks, RACC will share articles, launch special activities in conjunction with the July Rhinelander Chamber month, and encourage local businesses, residents and visitors to use the social media tool-kit.

“Our campaign taglines include Support. Revive. Prosper. and Our Community, Our Future.” said Sackett in the release. “Locally owned businesses build strong communities. Supporting your friends and neighbors by investing in our community helps our area to revive from current events and continue to prosper in the future.”

More information is available at RACC's website.