Nice summer days ahead, warmer

After a solid spell of cool weather we are turning the corner toward warmer conditions the next several days. It will gradually turn more humid later in the week, but nothing too oppressive. Some occasional clouds will roll through Monday night with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with highs around 82, a good 10 degrees warmer than Monday. Southeast winds around 5 mph Monday night will become south at 10-15 mph Tuesday.

Wednesday will be even warmer with quite a bit of sunshine. Lows should hold in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds will transport in a bit higher humidity as dew points climb to the low 60s. It will remain warm and sticky for Thursday with lows around 62 and highs around 87 degrees.

A cold front in the Northern Plains will gradually push into Wisconsin Thursday evening bringing a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is still a good chance of some showers and thunderstorms Friday as the front stalls near the region. While it will be a bit cooler, it should remain humid.

Saturday may start dry and high temperatures could climb to the upper 70s. However a new wave of low pressure should arrive Saturday afternoon and evening with another round of showers and thunderstorms. The rain amounts could be a bit heavier with that batch. Father's Day does not look as wet. However there still is a small chance of spotty showers late in the day. In general, it looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. It could be breezy as well.

Overall temperatures may trend a touch cooler than normal early next week as the jet stream sinks south from Canada. Highs will probably stay in the low to mid 70s. It should be partly sunny with a nearly daily threat of isolated showers or thunderstorms. We will fine those rain chances as we draw closer.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 15-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1957 - East Saint Louis was deluged with 16.54 inches of rain in 24 hours, a record for the state of Illinois. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in the northwestern U.S. A tornado damaged five homes and destroyed a barn near Salmon ID. It lifted a metal shed 100 feet into the air, and deposited it 100 yards away. Hail an inch and a half in diameter caused ten million dollars damage to automobiles at Nampa ID. (The National Weather Channel) (Storm Data)