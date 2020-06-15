Merrill man held in Lincoln Co. Jail after high speed pursuit

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Merrill man is in the Lincoln County Jail following a high speed vehicle pursuit Saturday evening.

A deputy initially tried to stop the suspect vehicle for a speeding violation on County JJ Road in the Town of Rock Falls. The vehicle fled the scene and led the deputy on a high speed pursuit through several townships, reaching speeds in excess of 100mph. The pursuit ended in Merrill, when the driver got stuck in a gravel pit at the end of Pine Ridge Ave.

He is being held on charges of felony fleeing and endangering safety, plus numerous traffic citations. Official charges are expected to be announced later on Monday.

The man was also found to be wanted by the Clark, Marathon, Portage and Wood Counties on separate cases involving failing to pay child support. He is a convicted felon on multiple offenses, including two prior cases of fleeing an officer.