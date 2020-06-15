Medford job center closes physical location, plans to expand

Medford, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development's (DWD) Medford job center will close its physical location, according to a press release.

Located at Northcentral Technical College's branch in Medford, the job center will close its physical location in order to expand to other areas in central Wisconsin.

DWD will offer services at local libraries, community centers and correctional facilities throughout the area.

There will also be online resources, including free online videos on topics such as networking and interviewing. There will also be tools including a budget planner and self-sufficiency calculator offered digitally.

The restructuring plans began in 2019, and are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.