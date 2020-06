UPDATE: No one was hurt when a fire broke out at Marathon Electric in Wausau early monday evening.

Crews were able to quickly put the blaze out.

Right now, officials believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

Wausau (WAOW) -- Smoke can be seen billowing from Marathon Electric in Wausau.

A News 9 photographer on the scene says crews are on scene right now.

Photo courtesy: David Liermann