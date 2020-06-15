Kozee Decorah’s family continues to call for justice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The man accused of killing Kozee Decorah, a Ho-Chunk woman from central Wisconsin, was scheduled to appear in Nebraska court today.

Jonathan Rooney waived his appearance.

But family and friends of Decorah gathered in Nebraska and Wausau, demanding justice and that the charge of Manslaughter in Indian Country be increased.

"It makes me feel kind of lost that I couldn't be down there with them. That's why we're all here right now, showing our support for them that they're down there," said Decorah's aunt Jeanine Katron.

Decorah's siblings were down in Nebraska on Monday. Meanwhile Katron was joined by a few dozen protesters in front of the Marathon County Courthouse back in Wisconsin.