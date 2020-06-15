Gradually warming the next few days

Today: Variable clouds, breezy and warmer. 30% chance of showers early along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor.

High: 75 Wind: SSE 5-15, some higher gusts

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 53 Wind: SSE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times, warmer and more humid.

High: 82 Wind: S 5-10, some higher gusts

Summer-like weather returns by mid-week. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with highs topping off in the mid-70s. There is a small chance for one or two rain showers this morning in the far west of the News 9 area, along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor. Skies will remain partly cloudy with breezy conditions at times. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer and slightly more humid as well. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

There is a good chance for rain and perhaps a few storms for the tail end of the workweek into the weekend. A frontal system will stall out over the state, and gradually cool temperatures back into the mid 70s by Father's Day.

Have a good week! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 15, 2020 at 2:45 AM

On this day in weather history: 1957 - East Saint Louis was deluged with 16.54 inches of rain in 24 hours, a record for the state of Illinois. (The Weather Channel)