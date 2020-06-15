Golfers hit a hole-in-one for High School students

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several hours, 18 holes and 50 years of golfing for good supported local high school students on Friday.

This year, organizers say, is more important than ever, given COVID-19 restrictions, event cancellations and school closures.

South Area Business Association (SABA) held its 50th annual Shotgun Golf Tournament at Greenwood Hills Friday, June 12, to provide scholarships for seven Class of 2021 graduates.

"We've got a very great community that likes to volunteer and chip in," explained organizer Jonnee Bauer. "I think everybody was just really excited to get out today, donate to a great cause, have some fun on a beautiful day."

Scholarship recipients are nominated by their teachers, and show a future in business.

Local businesses chipping in were split up into teams of four, supporting SABA's goals of creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.