FSA County Committee Nominations open June 15

WASHINGTON (WAOW)-- USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) will start accepting nominations fro county committee members on Monday.

Elections will be in Local Administrative Areas (LAA). All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 1.

“I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said in a news release. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including under-served producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers.”

Agricultural producers who participate in an FSA program, and reside in the LAA that is up for election, may be nominated for candidacy. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and organizations.

The committees are made up of three to 11 members and usually meet monthly. Members serve three year terms.

The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at the FSA website.