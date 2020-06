Abbotsford (WAOW) -- The latest Clark Co. COVID-19 case confirmed went to La Tropicana in Abbostford, according to health officials.

The Clark Co. Health Dept. says the person was there from Friday, June 12 through Sunday June 14.

If you were at La Tropicana on those days you're being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

This brings the counties COVID-19 cases to 52.