Woodson YMCA moves to phase 2 of reopening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Starting Monday the Woodson YMCA will begin phase 2 of it's reopening.

This next phase adds in-person group exercise, mini care for one hour per day, and limited court reservations.

Members will still need to make appointments to use the pool, track, or workout in the wellness center, however, if space allows you will have the option to extend your 45-minute work out that same day.

Carrie Hutton, Director of Communication & Community Relation for the Woodson YMCA says, "we were really impressed by members that came in we're willing to do everything they had to and taking our precautions for their health and safety very seriously."

She went on to say, "the flows been working and members have been really respectful of our guidelines so we thought we could increase that access a little bit more."

YMCA branches will continue to follow health precautions and social distancing.