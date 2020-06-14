‘White Coats for Black Lives’ rally draws attention to racial bias in healthcare

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people were at the Capitol Square Saturday to stand up against racial bias in the healthcare system.

White Coats for Black Lives is an organization formed by medical students at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

At their Saturday rally, medical professionals of all kinds joined them to stand against injustice.

"It is up to us as a nation and also up to us as healthcare professionals to address that racism is a public health crisis that needs the work of the dedicated physicians that have all shown up today and shown that they understand the need for change," said Jasmine Love, a medical student. "Actions do speak louder than words, but we start first with education, and that will guide us in the action that we take in the future."

"Actions Speak Louder" was the theme of the rally, to show that medical professionals of all kinds are ready to stand up to systemic racism.

"In all my years of being in the medical field, I've never seen anything loike this," said faculty adviser Dr. Jasmine Zapata. "Where the community and the healthcare professionals all came together for a powerful conversation. So it just warms my heart that this happened."