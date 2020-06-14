Warmer and more humid this week

Evening: Mainly clear, breezy at times.

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-13

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. 30% chance of showers early along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor.

High: 74 Wind: SE/S 10-20, with higher gusts.

The east to southeast winds were breezy at times, but otherwise it was a pleasant day with very comfortable humidity and highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s.

A gradually warmer and more humid weather pattern is expected this week, with the warmest conditions midweek, followed by a some cooling by next weekend.

There will be a slight chance of showers Monday morning especially along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor. Thereafter, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday as a cold front slowly approaches, then again Saturday into Sunday morning as the front pushes through the area.

Some rivers and streams in north-central Wisconsin remain at high levels with swift currents in the aftermath of last week's heavy rain.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 14, 2020

