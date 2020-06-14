Warmer and more humid this week

Warmer and more humid this weekNew
Evening: Mainly clear, breezy at times.
Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-13
Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. 30% chance of showers early along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor.
High: 74 Wind: SE/S 10-20, with higher gusts.
The east to southeast winds were breezy at times, but otherwise it was a pleasant day with very comfortable humidity and highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s.
A gradually warmer and more humid weather pattern is expected this week, with the warmest conditions midweek, followed by a some cooling by next weekend.
There will be a slight chance of showers Monday morning especially along and west of the highway 39/51 corridor. Thereafter, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday as a cold front slowly approaches, then again Saturday into Sunday morning as the front pushes through the area.
Some rivers and streams in north-central Wisconsin remain at high levels with swift currents in the aftermath of last week's heavy rain.
Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 14, 2020
|1987 - Thirty-two cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 97 degrees at Flint, MI, tied their record for June, and the high of 101 at Milwaukee WI marked their first 100 degree reading in 32 years. (The National Weather Summary)