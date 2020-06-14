SeniorSendoff: Zoe Sippl

For this edition of Senior Sendoff we head off to college to honor Zoe Sippl.

Zoe attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison where she was a four year member of the UW dance team.

And what a gig to have!

She not only got the best seat in the house for sporting events, she also got the opportunity to perform at home football and basketball games, as well as the Cotton bowl, Sugar Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Rose Bowl.

It wasn't all just performing at other sporting events though. She competed at UDA, the national dance competition at Disney world all four years at UW- Madison as well.

During that time Zoe also excelled in the classroom as she majored in honors biology, finishing her final semester with a 4.0. She is now off to get her doctorate in nursing.

Honestly, from the email submission we got, it sounds like this has been a dream come true for Zoe. As she had been wanting to dance for Wisconsin since she was just two years old.

So Zoe it's incredible that you reached for, and achieved your dream. And we want to wish you nothing but the best as you continue to do so.