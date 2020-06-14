SeniorSendoff: SPASH Tennis Seniors

For this senior send off we'd like to introduce you to Jon Olson and Morgan O'Keefe.

Jon and Morgan moved into the varsity tennis team at SPASH their freshman year and they weren't planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

The two played their entire careers up on the Panthers varsity squad and were looking to end their senior year as the team's captains.

Unfortunately though, their final season would be over before it ever began, after being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The two now head off to college. Morgan is set to be a Purdue Boilermaker… While Jon is staying local and will be attending UW- Stevens Point in the fall.

So to both Jon and Morgan, we want to say congratulations on the amazing careers you had at SPASH. And we hope you find nothing but continued success in all your future endeavors.