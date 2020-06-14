Partial closure on HWY 73 caused by crash

(WAOW) -- All Northbound and Southbound lanes on WIS 73 (at WIS 186) are closed as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, following a crash.

The Wood County Sheriff's department is handling the situation and DOT announced alternate Routes.

"WIS 73 NB: north on County HH to WIS 186, north to County N, west to WIS 80, south back to WIS 73. Reverse for SB traffic. Detour for WIS 186 SB: south on County HH to WIS 73. Reverse for NB traffic."

The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. and law enforcement said the duration would be over 2 hours.