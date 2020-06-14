More Wisconsinites can qualify for food assistance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The income threshold has increased for Emergency Food Pantry programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) has been providing good quality and healthy food families in the badger state for years and now it's expanding the number of families eligible for the program.

Kitty Kocol, Administrator for Wisconsin TEFAP says, "there's quite a quantity of food there's quite a lot of need and one of the best ways for us to address that is to open the doors wider and let more people participate."

Wisconsin households with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty level will be able to get food through

For example, if you're a family of one making under $38,000 a year you can now qualify.

TEFAP has one designated distributor for the program in Marathon County which is The Neighbors Place located in Wausau.

During this pandemic, Donna Ambrose, Executive Director for The Neighbors' Place says the number of families they serve has fluctuated but going forward they expect more.

But how do you know if you qualify? Well, Amrose says, "we're (The Neighbors' Place) still doing the drive up method which actually makes it easier for families and households they can just simply pull up we ask a simple question about their income and then they get a pre-boxed amount of food."

Both the program and The Neighbors' Place, giving residents comfort.

Ambrose also says that The Neighbors' Place is prepared for a rise in residents taking advantage of the benefits and they're not going to run out of food.

