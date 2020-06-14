MLB players reject latest proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, may be over.

In a statement, MLB Players Association director Tony Clark rejected the MLB's latest proposal saying, "further dialogue with the league would be futile. It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where."

The owners wanted the players to take a paycut from their pro-rated salaries, the players refused.

Major league baseball can still set a schedule for the upcoming season, however, it would likely be dramatically shortened.