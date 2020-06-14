How to pick a safe, trustworthy summer camp for your children

MADISON (WKOW) - With all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many parents probably held off on deciding whether or not to send their kids to summer camp.

But now that things are reopening statewide, that could change.

Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau has some tips to help parents find open summer camps that will be fun, but also keep coronavirus concerns top of mind.

She recommends making sure that they are not only safe, but trustworthy. You can visit the BBB's website to find accredited camps that meet their standards, or you can visit the directory on the American Camp Association's website.

The Centers for Disease Control has also put out some suggestions.

You should also try to get references from family and friends to find a good camp. There's always the option to call the camp and schedule a visit to check out the facilities and make sure they are up to par safety-wise.

Finally, Schultz recommends reading the fine print on contracts and being aware of potential fees that you will face.

You can watch the full interview here.