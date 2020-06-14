Elks Lodge “Man of Honor” Weekend a Success

Wausau -- (WAOW) Man of honor weekend is known to be a 3-day party people come far and wide for.

This year - because of Covid-19 - the event looked a little different - but held the same meaning.

Veterans supporting veterans, with all proceeds from the event staying in central wisconsin.

"We're here this weekend to support all veterans of Marathon county area. It is our mission as old veterans to help people," veteran and attendee Michael Stahnke said.

After meeting with health advisors, the elks club decided it was safe to hold the annual event -- with new safety precautions in place.

president jeff morgan talked about the concerns the group had for the 15 year tradition event, and what they would do to combat covid-19 while still staying with their plans. "Some folks are wearing masks, some gloves and bringing their own lawn chairs down so they can social distance where they feel comfortable."

and there was a big turnout -- on saturday over 180 bikers rode 100 miles ending at the eagle club, both veterans and civilians alike. one of the many in attendance was WAOW's own Phil Aldridge, who rides a Harley Davidson road king.

Others in attendance say they were grateful to experience a new sense of normal. "This is our first polka dance since the beginning of march so it's nice to be dancing again" said a couple who never left the dancefloor.

taking time to get outside and remember people of honor -- Bryan Rindfleisch said, "my brother was in service -- both of them so I try to come to functions and support them"

Saturday alone raised over nine thousand dollars -- and was complete with a firework show.