2.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 1 more dead

3:29 pm , Coronavirus, News, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported over 22,700 total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in new figures from state health officials.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,207 new test results, of which 240--or 2.6 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Sunday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Percentage of positive cases

DatePercentage
June 142.6
June 132.4
June 122.8
June 113.6
June 102.8
June 91.9
June 82.7
June 72.3
June 62.7
June 52.9
June 44.1
June 32.9
June 23.6
June 13.9
May 312.3
May 305.3
May 295.4
May 284.8
May 275.8
May 263.6
May 254.1
May 245.5
May 236.8
May 225.1
May 215.3
May 208
May 195
May 182.9
May 176.1

One person died from COVID-19, health officials reported, bringing the total to 692.

Also in the latest numbers reported Sunday from the DHS, there were 14 new hospitalizations.

Thirteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
June 141146923049
June 132326913035
June 127276893003
June 1111336822976
June 1010396712943
June 915446612904
June 8-1126462860
June 72166472848
June 612416452832
June 57526332791
June 410396262739
June 39576162700
June 212406072643
June 13205952603
May 314205922583
May 3020645882563
May 2918475682499
May 2811415502452
May 2722495392411
May 263235172362
May 254245142339
May 243235102,315
May 2311335072,292
May 229414982251
May 216574922194
May 2014514782143
May 198424702101
May 186304642071
May 170204642041
May 168414562010
May 1511384451977
May 1413314341939

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 6/14/2020Negative as of 6/14/2020Deaths as of 6/14/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/14/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/14/2020
Adams81,115139.913%
Ashland3607019.10%
Barron252,880055.20%
Bayfield3738120.033%
Brown2,46925,76338950.42%
Buffalo7824253.229%
Burnett2641113.150%
Calumet862,5592172.72%
Chippewa623,784097.40%
Clark501,6424145.08%
Columbia563,315198.32%
Crawford271,3060165.80%
Dane95645,47330180.43%
Dodge4237,5964481.91%
Door392,2073142.18%
Douglas201,744046.10%
Dunn292,832065.20%
Eau Claire1376,4140133.00%
Florence2277046.10%
Fond du Lac2627,1106256.12%
Forest344172377.06%
Grant1073,56012206.511%
Green752,1671203.51%
Green Lake241,3890128.00%
Iowa171,562072.00%
Iron2301135.050%
Jackson211,7611102.45%
Jefferson1584,7884186.63%
Juneau251,962194.64%
Kenosha1,35612,75636805.63%
Kewaunee371,1011181.73%
La Crosse1167,755098.40%
Lafayette419350245.00%
Langlade51,059026.10%
Lincoln81,218028.70%
Manitowoc454,349156.72%
Marathon824,698160.61%
Marinette393,592396.28%
Marquette9810159.211%
Menominee4952087.40%
Milwaukee9,51181,488350996.74%
Monroe323,547170.33%
Oconto442,5430117.20%
Oneida161,777045.30%
Outagamie33711,7758182.42%
Ozaukee1934,73813218.67%
Pepin1461013.80%
Pierce542,0480129.80%
Polk372,683185.43%
Portage753,3180106.20%
Price2712014.80%
Racine1,98918,239541017.93%
Richland141,223479.829%
Rock75412,43321466.13%
Rusk10566070.50%
Sauk855,0183133.74%
Sawyer91,538055.00%
Shawano632,8300153.60%
Sheboygan1575,6524136.33%
St. Croix1114,4560126.30%
Taylor3745014.70%
Trempealeau572,6830193.60%
Vernon241,852078.60%
Vilas8748037.00%
Walworth4716,48917457.24%
Washburn3889019.10%
Washington2906,70511215.64%
Waukesha90413,51034226.64%
Waupaca783,8223151.64%
Waushara161,895066.30%
Winnebago51811,8979304.82%
Wood213,127128.75%
Total22,758397,366692393.83%

