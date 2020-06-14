2.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 1 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported over 22,700 total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in new figures from state health officials.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,207 new test results, of which 240--or 2.6 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Sunday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage June 14 2.6 June 13 2.4 June 12 2.8 June 11 3.6 June 10 2.8 June 9 1.9 June 8 2.7 June 7 2.3 June 6 2.7 June 5 2.9 June 4 4.1 June 3 2.9 June 2 3.6 June 1 3.9 May 31 2.3 May 30 5.3 May 29 5.4 May 28 4.8 May 27 5.8 May 26 3.6 May 25 4.1 May 24 5.5 May 23 6.8 May 22 5.1 May 21 5.3 May 20 8 May 19 5 May 18 2.9 May 17 6.1

One person died from COVID-19, health officials reported, bringing the total to 692.

Also in the latest numbers reported Sunday from the DHS, there were 14 new hospitalizations.

Thirteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. June 14 1 14 692 3049 June 13 2 32 691 3035 June 12 7 27 689 3003 June 11 11 33 682 2976 June 10 10 39 671 2943 June 9 15 44 661 2904 June 8 -1 12 646 2860 June 7 2 16 647 2848 June 6 12 41 645 2832 June 5 7 52 633 2791 June 4 10 39 626 2739 June 3 9 57 616 2700 June 2 12 40 607 2643 June 1 3 20 595 2603 May 31 4 20 592 2583 May 30 20 64 588 2563 May 29 18 47 568 2499 May 28 11 41 550 2452 May 27 22 49 539 2411 May 26 3 23 517 2362 May 25 4 24 514 2339 May 24 3 23 510 2,315 May 23 11 33 507 2,292 May 22 9 41 498 2251 May 21 6 57 492 2194 May 20 14 51 478 2143 May 19 8 42 470 2101 May 18 6 30 464 2071 May 17 0 20 464 2041 May 16 8 41 456 2010 May 15 11 38 445 1977 May 14 13 31 434 1939

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

