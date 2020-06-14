1 Dead, 2 injured in Wood County Crash

(WAOW) -- A woman and child received serious injuries in a crash Sunday morning, another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the driver of a dump truck failed to yield at the intersection of HWY 186 and HWY 73 in the Town of Sigel.

Another vehicle, with three occupants, crashed with the truck and entrapped those inside.

The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

The woman and child were taken to Marshfield Medical Center.