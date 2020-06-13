Warmer days ahead

Tonight: Clear and cool again.

Low: 42 Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice.

High: 69 Wind: SE 5-15, gusts up to 20

Sunday Night: Cool and breezy at times.

Low: 46

Alright... if there were such a thing as a weather jukebox, where for a quarter people could put in their weather selection for the weekend, someone out there must've jammed the machine with requests for cooler weekends. Over the past few weeks without fail the weather pattern has held together to deliver mild weekends with warmer weekday temperatures. I'm definitely not complaining, but if this keeps up I may be out of a job soon (just kidding!).

Back to business here... a cooler end to your Saturday night tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light winds *should* prevent widespread frost from developing tonight but there is a chance a frost advisory could be issued in far northeastern counties in Wisconsin, near the border. Sunday will be another cool but bright day with high temperatures only reaching into the upper 60s.

Winds kick up going into Monday as the high pressure system that's been keeping us dry and clear this weekend slowly shifts east. There is a small chance for a scattered rain shower in the far west of the News 9 area throughout the day. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The 80s return back into the forecast for the middle of the week, along with the humidity and rain chances. Don't worry the mugginess won't stick around for long, a cold front coming through Thursday will drive down temperatures back into the mid 70s by the end of the workweek and take away the moisture in the air.

Enjoy the sunny Sunday ahead! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM

On this day in weather history: 1889 - Forest fires in northern Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota were in the process of destroying millions of dollars of board feet of timber. (David Ludlum)