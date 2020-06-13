UW Women’s Basketball past and present players fight for change

MADISON (WKOW)-- Former UW Basketball Player Marsha Howard protested the national anthem last year by sitting alone on the bench and bowing her head.

"There's a reason Marsha was trying to bring attention specific to her own plight going through being from the southside of Chicago, so she's a pioneer," UW Women's Basketball Coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

But not everyone thought so, she received criticism for taking a stand.

"Never back down from a challenge and never be silent because when you do people stop listening," Howard said.

Now, much of the country is listening to the conversation about racial equality.

"I'm happy that this is the time," Howard said. "I'm out at protest with friends, with family, I'm making sure that our voices continue to be heard."

UW Women's Basketball Juinor Imani Lewis said she will most likely follow in Howard's path this year when the national anthem plays.

"The national anthem, you guys have these words in it that you guys don't live by so it's like why should I support this if you are saying this stuff, but your actions are showing something different,"Lewis said.

Lewis has been a vocal leader for the team during the past month.

"This is the world we live in which is sad, and I'm like it sucks you know that there's this barrier between the two that we can't really break, but I'm glad they're (the team) there to support me and I'm glad that they care," Lewis said.

"We realize we need to be very intentional about learning how to be allies to the black community especially on a majority white team," UW Women's Basketball Sophomore Carmen Backes said.

