SeniorSendoff: Wisconsin Rapids Softball Seniors

For this Senior Sendoff we get to meet the seniors of the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School softball team.

So in no particular order the group of graduating young women are: Molly Friday, Ally Abbott, Cassidy Ziegahn, Alyssa Banta, Abby Look,

Taylor Mancl, McKenzie Pyburn, Faith Jepson and Hope Jepson.

That group was returning for one final season, hoping to improve upon a pretty successful junior campaign.

Last year the girls went 17-10 finishing second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. They also brought home a regional title after defeating Hudson 2-1 in the finals and were two wins away from a trip to state.

The ladies now all depart off to begin the next chapters in their lives.

However no matter where they go, they will always have the memories and bonds they formed on the diamond.