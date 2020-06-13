SeniorSendoff: Cassie Oelke

For this Senior Sendoff we'd like to shine the spotlight on Cassie Oelke from Wausau West.

Cassie is a three sport athlete for the warriors lettering in volleyball, basketball and softball.

We'll start on the court with volleyball, where she was an outside hitter for West helping lead the warriors to a regional championship in her final year.

Unfortunately she was unable to play basketball her senior year due to being sidelined with an injury.

But the silver lining was that it gave her time to rehab for her true passion, softball.

Cassie has been playing softball since she was 5 years old.

She started every game for the Warriors at second base over the last two seasons, garnering a second team all-conference nod as an infielder last year.

While Cassie may not have been able to play her senior season with the Warriors her career isn't over! She has already signed her letter of intent to play ball for UW-Platteville next year.

So Cassie of course we want to wish you the best of luck as you continue your career at the next level.