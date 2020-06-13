Republican Party hosts grand opening for Trump Victory Center in Wood County

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning in Marshfield, a celebration for the opening of what the state Republican Party calls the Wood County Trump Victory Center.

The new headquarters location will be the hub for residents in the area to get products to support their party but most importantly, it offers elected officials and residents a chance to meet face to face.

During the grand opening, residents had the chance to meet and listen to both Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) 7th Congressional District and Sen. Patrick Testin (R) Stevens Point.

Tiffany and Testin addressed current issues here in Wisconsin and nationally.

Tiffany said, "there's uncertainty out here at this point with different things going on and people, they want freedom, they want opportunity, and they also want security."

Testin said, "2020 has been a wild year I don't think any of us could've anticipated we would be in the situation we are in today, I can't think of a time in which where an election has been more pivotal than the one here in 2020."

Major elections are coming up in November it's important to remember if you plan on voting absentee, you need to request your ballot ahead of time.

For more information, click here.

