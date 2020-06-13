President Trump changes date of Tulsa campaign rally amid controversy

(WKOW) -- President Trump is delaying his Tulsa in-person campaign rally amid backlash for holding it on Juneteenth.

The holiday holds special significance for Blacks and African-Americans. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Grander, came to Galveston, Texas to announce slaves were free. 'Juneteenth' became an official Wisconsin state holiday on December 1, 2009.

The president tweeted late Friday night that his "African-American friends and supporters have reached out to him and asked him to change the date out of respect for the holiday."

The rally is now scheduled for Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa.

The president said more than 200,000 people have already requested tickets for the event.