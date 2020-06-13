 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

