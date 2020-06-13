Family takes father for one final ride in beloved car

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of a West Salem man who passed away this week found a fitting way to take him to his final resting place.

Gene Borreson died on June 9 at the age of 80.

Back in 1958, when he was 18 and a graduate of West Salem High School, he bought a 1932 Model B Ford.

He kept that vehicle 62 years.

His daughter Kim said that he rode in it one last time exactly two weeks before his death when he went to hospice care.

After his passing, plans called for Gene's ashes to be buried in Burns Cemetery near Bangor.

After a private family service, he had one last ride in his favorite vehicle Saturday morning.