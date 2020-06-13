Deadly motorcycle crash in Price County

PRICE COUNTY (WAOW)- In a press release by the Price County Sheriff's office they said they responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash on State Highway 182 on Camp 9 Road in the Township of Eisenstein Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation states the motorcycle with two riders was going east bound on State Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer.

The 50-year-old male driver from Bear Creek was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries.

The 50-year-old female also from Bear Creek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The Price County Sheriff's office is still investigation the crash.