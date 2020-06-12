Wausau ranks 18th for best place to live in after pandemic

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- As cities ease their way into opening up again, the city of Wausau seems to be on the right path.

Business Insider ranked the City 18 out on a list of the 30 best places to live in after the pandemic.

"18 that is pretty awesome," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Awesome? Yes. However, does it seem shocking?

"I am not surprised we have a great hospital system, we have a story to tell, you can buy a house and afford to live in that, or you could live in an apartment," Mayor Rosenberg said.

Housing affordability is one of the measures that was taken into consideration when Business Insider made their ranking.

Their poll says an average housing cost a month in Wausau is around $880, and that 77.5 percent of households spend less than 30 percent of their income on housing.

"The quality of life we have in Wausau is amazing and the low cost of living so those two things and typically you don't have a city our size that has large amenities," said Blake Opal-Wahoske director of the Wausau River District.

News 9 went to downtown Wausau to hear from residents on what makes Wausau so special.

"It is a beautiful city you can always find something to do," said Brittany Metzen.

"This is a great place to live low crime and a lot of nice people it's nice town I love the river I love to go fishing," said Steve Hupfauf, who has lived in Wausau for more than 20 years.

Whether it's a stroll through downtown, a show at the Grand Theater or hiking up Rib Mountain there is something for everyone in Wausau.