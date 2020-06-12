UWSP students will return to campus come fall

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) made the announcement to students Thursday that students will return to campus come fall, for at least part of the semester.

The coronavirus, forcing students to leave campus early to complete the rest of their requirements online.

Since students went home, school officials have met to discuss what next year could look like. Coming to the conclusion that students will return to campus come the fall with some changes. Professors will teach through a combination of in-person, hybrid, and online classes.

"We're not making any changes in the learning outcomes in the degree requirements we will continue to provide solid quality education to students regardless of the format," said Gretel Stock, Dean of University College at UWSP.

Bernie Patterson Chancellor of the University says the classes with an enrollment higher than 50 students will be online.



The University, giving students the option to choose what they're most comfortable with, in the classroom and out.

As for the second half of the school year, Patterson says, "we're expecting that at thanksgiving break to transition all of our courses online or alternative delivery methods, so students won't return to campus until towards the end of January, and we expect the second semester the spring semester to be very similar to the fall semester."

School officials excited to bring students back safely to campus.

Al Thompson, Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs for UWSP says, "I am just kind of chomping at the bit that come late August-early September they're back on campus in some form and we're going to have a great year"

Faculty, staff, and students are expected to monitor themselves and wear face masks while on campus.

Students will head back to campus starting September 2nd.

