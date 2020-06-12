Stevens Point Police participating in Click It or Ticket program

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- From June 22 to July 5 the Stevens Point Police Department will join other Wisconsin law enforcement agencies in "Click It or Ticket" seat belt mobilization.

"No matter where you travel there’s a simple but very important step that all motorists can take to help prevent injuries, deaths and ease the burden on emergency responders: wear a seat belt. Every seat. Every trip," said a news releases from Stevens Point Police Department.

According to the news release, the goal isn't to stop or cite motorists, but to educate the public and encourage voluntary compliance with traffic laws designed to keep them safe.

More than 90 percent of Wisconsin motorists routinely wear seat belts, yet about half of those killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes each year are not wearing a seat belt.

"During Click It or Ticket and throughout the year, please travel safely and responsibly. That means wear your seat belt, watch your speed and drive alert," said the news release.