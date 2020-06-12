SeniorSendoff: Michael Decker

For this senior we'd like to feature Michael Decker from Colby high school.

Michael has excelled in his high school career in music performance. He's been in several school plays such as, Little Shop of Horrors, as well as playing the lead in Colby's production of High School Musical.

He was also a four-year member of the Colby high school madrigals and their competitive choir. While with them he was able to perform across the United State, winning several best male vocalist awards along the way.

Michael has now been selected to be a principle singer and dancer with the Kids From Wisconsin Troupe and will be headed to UW-Madison in the fall.

Michael congrats on everything you've accomplished and i'm sure it won't be the last time we hear from you.