SeniorSendoff: Mason Czech

For this senior sendoff we'd like to honor Mason Czech from Amherst high school.

If you wanna talk about going out on top, in his final year Mason earned first team all-conference honors for the falcons in both football and soccer, as a kicker and keeper respectively.

Mason wasn't just about athletics though, he's a man of the arts as well.

In his final two years at Amherst he acted in school plays and was also a member of chamber singers.

Now with high school in the rear view, Mason is off to Mid-State Technical College where he will study to be a part of law enforcement.

So Mason congrats on all you've accomplished and good luck moving forward!