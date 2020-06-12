Rib Mountain business offers pizzas for peace

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- Glass Nickel Pizza Co. debuted an idea called "give pizza chance" earlier this week.

It's a daily offer.

The first five people who call the Rib Mountain location and ask for a peace pizza can then pick it up. They have to give a carry out phone number during the call: 555-5555.

Don Calhoun owns the Glass Nickel Pizza Co. in Rib Mountain. He came up with the peace pizza concept and asks customers to give the pizza to someone else with love.

He hopes the action will create positive change. It comes as the country grapples with racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's kind of refreshing for the community to see somebody out just to be a little bit more generous and doing what they can to help," said Calhoun. "We're really excited to be able to just help a little bit with that and just help facilitate people being kinder to each other."

Other Glass Nickel locations in Wisconsin are now offering peace pizzas as well.