Portage Co. health officials working to manage COVID-19 outbreak

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage county reported 68 cases of COVID-19 on June 12. That's more than double the number of cases reported on June 5, and more than six times the number of cases reported on May 29.

Officials are also still awaiting all the results from the nearly 1,000 tests administered by the Wisconsin National Guard in Stevens Point on Wednesday and Thursday. Health officials expect those results to add to the county's positive tally.

"We anticipate we could be anywhere in the ballpark from 20 to 30 cases," said Ray Przybelski with Portage Co. Health and Human Services.

As of June 12, three tests from the National Guard drive-thru testing have come back positive. Those cases are currently in the beginning stages of being investigated.

Health officials said the recent uptick in Portage County should serve as a warning for other counties that have thus far seen a relatively low number of cases.

"It just goes to show that this can spread. It's here and it can spread," Przybelski said.